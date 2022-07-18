Man who threatened employee over slice of pizza facing charges: Vancouver police

A man who allegedly threatened a fast-food restaurant employee over a slice of pizza is now facing charges, Vancouver police say.

The Vancouver Police Department said in a brief social media post Monday that it was called after a man reportedly threatened to stab an employee who wouldn't give him a $2.90 slice of pizza.

On Friday, 31-year-old Juan Serna was arrested and was charged with threats and theft, police said.

The incident happened at a pizza-by-the-slice restaurant in downtown Vancouver.