Man who threatened woman with stick, demanded keys sought by Halifax police

Police say they are looking for a man who tried to steal the keys to a woman’s vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday.

Halifax Regional Police were called to a robbery in progress at a parking lot near 80 Mawiomi Place around 10 a.m.

A man holding a walking stick approached a woman who was getting out of her vehicle, threatened her and demanded her keys, according to a news release from police.

The man walked away empty-handed and the woman was not physically injured.

Police describe the suspect as being in his late 40s to 50s, standing about five-foot-seven-inches tall with a slim build, salt and pepper hair and a beard.

They say he was wearing a khaki-coloured hat, a dark long-sleeved shirt, blue sunglasses and a face mask.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or video from the area to call 902-490-5020, or Crime Stoppers at free 1-800-222-8477.