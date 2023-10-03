Man who threw rocks, slapped victim in downtown Toronto wanted: police

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly threw rocks at a victim before slapping them.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said 20-year-old Toronto resident Tibor Orgona is wanted in connection with the Sept. 30 incident that occurred in the area of Yonge and Dundas streets.

Police said officers were called to the area for a report of an assault with a weapon at approximately 5:44 p.m.

According to police, Orgona threatened the victim and threw rocks at them. The suspect then allegedly slapped the victim and fled the area on foot.

It’s unclear what injuries, if any, the victim sustained or if the suspect is known to them.

Police released an image of Orgona as he is wanted on charges of uttering threats, assault, and assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.