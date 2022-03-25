Man who walked into Mississauga hospital with obvious signs of trauma dies: police
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
Peel police are investigating after a critically injured man who showed up at a Mississauga hospital Friday evening died.
Officers were called just after 8:30 p.m. to a hospital located at Hurontario Street and Queensway West.
Police said a 30-year-old man walked into the hospital with obvious signs of trauma and was later pronounced dead.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
Police initially reported that the man suffered gunshot wounds but later said that the exact nature of his injuries is unclear.
They also said the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown, but that it is believed to be an isolated incident.
No suspect information has been released.
