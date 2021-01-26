Police in Guelph have charged a man after he allegedly assaulted an employee who called the police on him.

According to a news release, the man entered the downtown business just before noon on Monday. He had been banned indefinitely and was on an undertaking issued by police with a condition not to go there.

An employee at the business called police after he arrived and the man left during the phone call.

Police said the employee went outside to make sure the man had left the property, but the man allegedly approached from behind and hit the employee in the side of the head.

Officials said the victim felt dizzy after the punch but declined any medical attention.

Police were able to find the suspect a short distance away and place him under arrest. The accused, 25, is charged with assault, two counts of breaching an undertaking and two counts of breaching probation.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.

He's due in a Guelph courtroom on May 18.