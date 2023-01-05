Man who was found in water in Glace Bay dies; vehicle seized for inspection

Police say a 22-year-old man who was recovered from a body of water in Glace Bay, N.S., Wednesday afternoon has died from his injuries.

Cape Breton Regional Police received a report of a vehicle partially submerged in the water in the Lake Road area of Glace Bay around 2:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive man in the water beside the vehicle.

Glace Bay Fire Services helped get the man out of the water so he could receive treatment from paramedics.

Police said Wednesday that the man, who is from Glace Bay, was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Thursday morning, police said he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police say the vehicle has been seized for mechanical inspection.

Members of the Traffic Safety and Forensic Identification Units are investigating the incident.