Man wanted on mental health warrant located: Saanich police
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
A man who was wanted on a mental health warrant has been located safe, according to Saanich police.
On Wednesday, Saanich police said they were searching for 30-year-old Robert Gray due to concerns about his safety and mental-well being.
One week earlier, the Sidney North/Saanich RCMP also said they were looking for Gray as a missing person.
On Thursday afternoon, Saanich police said he had been located safe.
"Thank you to the public for their assistance," said Saanich police in a social media post.
Robert Gray, the subject of a missing and wanted report yesterday, has been located and is safe. Thank you to the public for their assistance. #Saanich #yyj— Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) October 7, 2021
