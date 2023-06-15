Man who was shot by Brantford police now facing attempted murder charge
Brantford police say a 27-year-old man, who was shot by one of their officers last month, is facing charges including attempted murder.
On May 29, police said they were conducting an investigation in the area of Scenic Ridge Gate in Paris, Ont.
There was an interaction with the man, which resulted in an officer firing their gun.
According to the Special Investigations Unit, which continues to investigate the incident, the man fled in a vehicle. He was found a short time later in the area of St. George Street and Belaire Road in Brantford.
The man was then taken to hospital with a gunshot wound.
On Thursday, police said the man has since been charged with attempt to commit murder, dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from a police officer and failure to stop after an accident.
No further details have released about the attempted murder charge.
The SIU investigates any police-involved incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharging of a firearm.
