Man who was subject of dangerous person alert taken into custody in Shelburne County, N.S.
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Natalie Lombard
A 52-year-old man who was the subject of a dangerous person alert Tuesday night has been taken into custody.
The RCMP told people near Centreville Southside Road in Lower Clarks Harbor, N.S., to shelter in place after a dangerous person alert was issued around 9 p.m.
The Nova Scotia RCMP was looking for Steven Edward Goreham after gunshots were reported earlier in the evening.
Police believed he was on foot with a firearm and searched the area with police dogs.
Just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police tweeted that Goreham had been taken into custody.
Police also said that no one was injured during the incident.
The investigation continues.
