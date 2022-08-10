Man who was swimming with friends, family drowns in Okanagan Lake: RCMP

A man who was spending the day at the lake with friends and family earlier this week drowned, B.C. Mounties say.

Police said they and paramedics were called at about 2 p.m. Monday about a 57-year-old man from the Lower Mainland who drowned in Okanagan Lake near Peachland.

Investigators said the man was swimming near 6 Street and Beach Avenue with friends and family. At some point, he reportedly jumped in the water on his own, but never resurfaced. It wasn't until about 30 minutes later that the man's disappearance was noticed.

Friends and family tried to look for the man but, after not finding him, contacted nearby lifeguards. The man was eventually found and lifeguards brought him to the surface to give life-saving measures.

Those attempts were unsuccessful and the man died at the scene.

"This is a sad time for family and friends of this gentleman and the RCMP are saddened by this unfortunate accident," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera in a news release.

DOZENS OF DROWNINGS EACH YEAR IN B.C.

According to the B.C. Injury Research and Prevention Unit, fatal drownings are the most common in the summer months.

In an emailed statement, the research institute said "an average of 75 people die a year in B.C. from drowning."

Dale Miller, executive director of Lifesaving Society B.C. and Yukon Branch, urges people to be prepared and get familiar with the water before jumping in.

"First and foremost is to really think about what you would do if something were to happen to someone you're with or yourself as well," he said.

"Do you have something to throw to someone? A rope or something like that? An inflatable even."

Even swimmers should take precautions, experts say. According to the Boating BC Association, it's estimated two out of every three victims know how to swim.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Tahmina Aziz