Man who waved hammer, 'spewed racial vulgarity' at kids the subject of 22 police reports already this year: RCMP

A man who reportedly threatened people and damaged vehicles with a hammer while "spewing racial vulgarity" is well known to police, Mounties in Kelowna said.

The man arrested Sunday was "being confrontational with citizens" in a busy area of the city that morning, just a short time after being released from police custody.

Officers did not say why he'd been in custody earlier that day, but said he was rearrested following reports that he was waving a hammer at people.

It's alleged the man damaged parked vehicles in the area, near the foot of Bernard Street, and made racist comments at several people, including young children.

The man, who has not been identified by police, is facing charges of causing a disturbance, mischief over $5,000, mischief under $5,000 and uttering threats.

According to police, the man is someone they've had several encounters with.

He's generated more than 22 police files this year alone, police said, noting most of the allegations involve causing a disturbance and mischief. Still, they said, some involve violence.

Mounties did not give details on what violent acts he's alleged to have committed. They said after he was arrested for the most recent report, he "purposely defecated in the rear seat of the police vehicle."

According to police, the man is living on the street. They said he's been offered community outreach supports and to be added to housing wait lists, but he's refused.

They said he's known to have mental health and substance use challenges.

Police used the case to highlight a need for mental health and addiction services, saying they continually arrest people in similar situations, but have no authority to hold them in custody.

"The complexities of their social and personal lives are such that we are stuck in a cycle of catch and release. We have to continuously seek to solve these situations upstream, as the downstream revolving door of enforcement is inadequate to solve this problem," the Kelowna RCMP's Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a statement Monday.

"Without well functioning and robust mental health and addiction services through mandated programs, individuals such as this person are going to be landing right back into our cells in no time and the revolving door process starts all over again."

The detachment called for alternatives and additional support from all levels of government to address these issues.