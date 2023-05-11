Man who went missing after crashing truck in Abbotsford now found: police

Update: Karlton Kajak has been found safe, according to an update from the Abbotsford Police Department Thursday afternoon.

The original story follows.

A search is underway for a 25-year-old man who went missing after being involved in a single-vehicle collision in Abbotsford earlier this week.

The Abbotsford Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Karlton Kajak, after he left the crash site near Sumas Mountain and McKee roads around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

"Kajak was operating a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. Police attended the collision and have recovered the truck but Mr. Kajak had left the area on foot and is believed to have entered a forested area," Sgt. Paul Walker said in a news release Thursday, adding that officers were unable to locate him.

Police added that Kajak has not been in contact with friends or family since.

The Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue has been deployed to the area to continue search efforts.

When asked if impairment is believed to have been a factor in the crash, Walker said it's unclear at this point and that "all working theories are on the table."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973.