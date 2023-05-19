Man who went missing after night out in Vancouver found dead, family says

Langley resident Irshaad Ikbal, who had been missing since a night out in downtown Vancouver late last month, has been found deceased, his family says.

In a post on social media, Ikbal's cousin Fouziah Khairati – who had been acting as a spokesperson for the family as it searched for him – shared the news.

"It's with a heavy heart that we can confirm that Irshaad was found and is no longer with us," Khairati wrote.

"On behalf of Irshaad's family, we ask for privacy as we all heal and grieve together. Thank you, everyone, for searching."

The family is remembering Ikbal as a kind and generous man who was involved in several soccer leagues in the Lower Mainland.

"Irshaad has been and always will be a key cornerstone in our family for the longest time," a family statement reads.

"He’s always been there as the centrepiece, helping everyone in any way he can. He was the kindest person and our family feels so incomplete without Irshaad's caring nature and heart of gold."

Ikbal was last seen alive in the early morning hours of April 29. The 36-year-old was separated from his friends inside Harbour Event Centre at the Plaza of Nations around 2 a.m.

The missing man's family organized more than 100 volunteers to put up thousands of posters around downtown Vancouver, some of which were later torn down and replaced with white supremacist photos and stickers, according to Khairati.

The family also offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to his safe return home.

As recently as last week, the Vancouver Police Department said it had not received any new information on Ikbal's whereabouts, but remained optimistic that helpful information would emerge.

“We’re still hopeful that someone will come forward with information that could help us find Irshaad and provide answers to his loved ones,” Const. Tania Visintin wrote in an email at the time.

On Friday, police confirmed the tragic end of the search, saying Ikbal's remains had been discovered in False Creek Thursday evening.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating and the cause of Ikbal's death is yet to be determined, police said, adding that their own investigation is also ongoing.

"The Vancouver Police Department extends its sympathies to the family, friends, and community members who helped search for Irshaad after he went missing on April 29," the VPD said in a statement.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking members of the public to donate to its "In Memory of Irshaad Ikbal" GoFundMe campaign. The family says funds raised will be used to "help underprivileged communities globally" in Ikbal's name.