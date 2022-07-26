Man with 22 warrants arrested for possession of stolen property: N.S. RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
A man has been arrested by RCMP for possession of stolen property in Mount William, N.S.
On July 20, around 1 a.m., RCMP pulled over a minivan that was travelling on Mount William Road.
During the stop, RCMP says officers learned the driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old man from Moncton, N.B., was in possession of stolen property valued at more than $10,000, which police sized.
The RCMP says, at the time of the arrest, the man was also in possession of a small amount of methanphetimine.
The man, who had 22 outstanding arrest warrants out of New Brunswick, was remanded in custody.
He is set to appear in Pictou provincial court on Aug. 11 to face charges of possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a schedule I substance.
-
'We are moving forward': Last ditch effort to save Adie Knox pool unsuccessfulResidents tried again Monday to preserve the pool inside the west end recreation complex.
-
Collision involving vehicle and ATV claims two lives: Lambton County OPPTwo ATV riders have died following a collision with another vehicle in Lambton County last Saturday.
-
Entangled North Atlantic right whale Snow Cone spotted off New Brunswick, says DFOAn entangled North Atlantic right whale nicknamed Snow Cone has been spotted off the coast of New Brunswick, but scientists say there's no sign of her calf.
-
Hiker rescued after falling sick, sending SOS on Mantario TrailOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP rescued a hiker on the Mantario Trail on Tuesday morning after she fell ill and sent an SOS.
-
University of Sask. researchers uncover details of dogs' lives throughout timeTwo University of Saskatchewan professors have delved into the development of dog diets in a recent research paper.
-
Pacific FC heading to Jamaica for first game outside of CanadaVancouver Island's only professional soccer club is preparing for its first game outside of Canada next week.
-
New multi-million-dollar Oro Station motorsport park construction beginsWork is underway on a new multi-million-dollar 200-acre motorsport park and automotive hub in Oro-Medonte.
-
'Austin was a ray of light': Sask. man found dead 1 week after falling off boatThe search for a missing man on Dore Lake ended Saturday afternoon after his body was recovered.
-