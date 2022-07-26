Man with 22 warrants arrested for possession of stolen property: N.S. RCMP

A man has been arrested by RCMP for possession of stolen property in Mount William, N.S.

On July 20, around 1 a.m., RCMP pulled over a minivan that was travelling on Mount William Road.

During the stop, RCMP says officers learned the driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old man from Moncton, N.B., was in possession of stolen property valued at more than $10,000, which police sized.

The RCMP says, at the time of the arrest, the man was also in possession of a small amount of methanphetimine.

The man, who had 22 outstanding arrest warrants out of New Brunswick, was remanded in custody.

He is set to appear in Pictou provincial court on Aug. 11 to face charges of possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a schedule I substance.