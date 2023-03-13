Man with axe accused of stealing from 9-year-old in southern Alberta

RCMP in southern Alberta took one man into custody after it was alleged he stole food from a nine-year-old child while displaying an axe.

The theft happened at around 4:35 p.m. on March 11 in the town of Coalhurst.

Officers from the nearby Coaldale RCMP detachment rushed to the scene and were able to locate a suspect at a nearby home, taking him into custody.

RCMP say no one was injured.

Tazzmaine Good Dagger, 22, is charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Good Dagger has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge provincial court on March 15.