Man with axe accused of stealing from 9-year-old in southern Alberta
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
RCMP in southern Alberta took one man into custody after it was alleged he stole food from a nine-year-old child while displaying an axe.
The theft happened at around 4:35 p.m. on March 11 in the town of Coalhurst.
Officers from the nearby Coaldale RCMP detachment rushed to the scene and were able to locate a suspect at a nearby home, taking him into custody.
RCMP say no one was injured.
Tazzmaine Good Dagger, 22, is charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
Good Dagger has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge provincial court on March 15.
-
Police say they have 'exhausted all traditional means' of identifying Oshawa homicide victimPolice say that they have 'exhausted all traditional means' of identifying a homicide victim who was located following a house fire in Durham earlier this month.
-
Barrie woman shocked to win over $100K with Lotto 6/49 after only 3 playsThe third time was a charm for Barrie woman Heather Cherutti who won $106,700 with Lotto 6/49.
-
Beloved restaurant Kent’s Kitchen closing after serving Chinatown for decadesFrom its jam packed to-go containers to its affordable food prices, Kent’s Kitchen has been a staple in Chinatown for decades.
-
Regina teens, 12-year-old charged following alleged robbery and assaultThree boys, ages 12, 13 and 14, have been charged after a man was assaulted and robbed in a Regina parking lot Tuesday evening.
-
Special prosecutor steps down in case against Alec BaldwinA special prosecutor who doubles as a state legislator is stepping down from her role in the manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin in the death of a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set.
-
-
Ottawa-area friends score $5 million lottery jackpot after winning numbers came in a dreamTwo friends from Ottawa-Gatineau have won $5 million after playing lottery numbers that came to one of them in a dream more than 20 years ago.
-
Sault hospital emergency department delays expected through summer, fallThe Sault Area Hospital is warning patients they may be in for longer wait times than usual and officials say relief is expected in the summer and fall.
-