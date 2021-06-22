Man with butcher's knife arrested outside of Ontario premier's home, office says

A man who was wielding a “large butcher’s knife” was arrested outside of Premier Doug Ford’s Etobicoke home on Monday night, his office confirms.

According to a spokesperson for the premier’s office, the man showed up at the suburban home and started yelling threats.

“An OPP officer was on site and arrested the man immediately,” Ivana Yelich said in a statement.

“The premier thanks the officer for his quick action and bravery, which resulted in no harm to anyone involved in the incident.”

Ford’s home has been the site of numerous protests over the last year. In a November 2020 news conference, the premier lashed out at individuals for protesting the province’s lockdown measures and disrupting his neighbours, calling them “buffoons.”

“I have the best neighbours anyone could ever ask for. They didn't sign up for this, they aren't making decisions for the government, it is totally unfair. It's unacceptable that they have to put up with this because they're living beside the premier,” Ford said at the time.

A month earlier, the premier said that a group of protesters were showing up at his home every Saturday morning. Ford said that he had to call the fire department after one particular incident in which a protester “threw blood on the street.”

"You want to protest, God bless you, freedom of speech, come down [to Queen’s Park], protest, do whatever you want," Ford said. "Don't scare the kids in the neighbourhood. You are scaring them. You are intimidating them."