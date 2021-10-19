Man with cattle prod, night-vision binoculars arrested after break-in at storage locker: VicPD

Patrol officers in Victoria arrested a man armed with knives, night-vision binoculars and a cattle prod Sunday.

Police say the man was breaking into a storage locker in a multi-unit residential building shortly after 7 a.m. when officers were called to the scene in the 300-block of Harbour Road.

The man was found inside the locker and was arrested without incident.

A search of the man turned up knives, a cattle prod, break-in tools, night-vision binoculars and a significant quantity of methamphetamine, according to police.

The man was taken to Victoria police cells and later released on conditions pending a court appearance.

Officers are recommending charges of break-and-enter, possession of break-in instruments and carrying a concealed weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.