Man with Downs syndrome assaulted on Dallas Road: VicPD

Victoria police say one person has been arrested after a man with Downs syndrome was attacked along Dallas Road over the weekend.

Police say the alleged assault occurred around 1 p.m. Saturday on Dallas Road near Camas Circle. VicPD officers were called to the scene for reports of a fight. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering non-life-threatening injuries and being helped by a passerby.

The victim told police that he had been "suddenly attacked" by a stranger, who then fled when a bystander intervened in the assault.

Police say they searched the area and found a suspect nearby.

"When the officers took the suspect into custody the man made concerning statements, prompting the officers to transport him to hospital for a mental health assessment," said Victoria police in a release Monday.

He was then kept at the hospital under the Mental Health Act, according to police.

VicPD is now recommending charges of assault against the man.

Police say the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.