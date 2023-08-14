Man with gun seen in Mill Woods neighbourhood, shelter-in-place order issued: police

Police have issued an urgent shelter-in-place order for residents in the area of 48 Street and 28 Avenue because of a man in the area with a gun.

The man is described as being on a bicycle, wearing a green hoodie, hat and sunglasses, and carrying a duffle bag.

A witness reported seeing him with a long gun.

Police have released a photo of the man from a security camera.

The Edmonton Police Service tactical unit and other police resources are on scene.

Anyone who sees the man should not approach him and should call 911 immediately.