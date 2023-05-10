Man with guns arrested on the steps of the Alberta legislature: police
A 59-year-old man was arrested at the Alberta legislature Wednesday morning after he allegedly spray painted the building and pointed a gun at people who tried to stop him.
Police were called to a weapons complaint on the north-side steps at 11:40 a.m.
The man was spray painting the building when construction workers tried to stop him, police said.
"The male is alleged to have picked up a firearm from the steps and pointed it at the workers, warning them to leave him alone," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Scott Pattison wrote in a news release.
The workers fled, Pattison said, and Alberta Sheriffs were called.
Sheriffs confronted the man and told him to lie down. He complied and was arrested.
Police arrived shortly after and took custody of the suspect.
Two guns, one of which was loaded, were found on the suspect.
Police did not name him but said "various firearm-related" charges will be laid.
"Corupt" and "law" was left painted on the front of the legislature, along with other illegible things.
-
Three Hills RCMP seek possibly armed suspect for conspiracy to commit murderMounties north of Calgary are looking for a man wanted for conspiracy to commit murder, and say he is considered armed and dangerous.
-
Man wanted for murder in central Alberta may be 'armed and dangerous': RCMPRCMP are asking the public for help finding a suspect they believe may be "armed and dangerous" following the killing of a man in central Alberta.
-
Alfa Romeo impounded after going 142 km/h above the speed limit on B.C. highwayAn American driver recently had his Alfa Romeo impounded after being clocked going 262 km/h on a B.C. highway, according to authorities.
-
Inquiry into combative sports in Edmonton wraps upAn inquiry into the death of an Edmonton athlete wrapped up Wednesday.
-
Hovercraft temporarily ashore on a Nanaimo beach drawing a crowdSince Saturday, a hovercraft has been ashore at Departure Bay beach in Nanaimo, causing quite the curiosity from onlookers.
-
Early season B.C. heat wave: High health risk for parts of Metro VancouverA late spring heat wave already anticipated to be record-breaking is expected to push the mercury into potentially dangerous territory for those with risk factors in Metro Vancouver as doctors warn hospitals are already “on red alert.”
-
B.C. women can get mammograms starting at 40, so why aren’t they?This week a U.S. health panel changed its mammogram recommendation to begin 10 years sooner. It's something that is already happening in B.C., but few are accessing.
-
'I think we're in trouble': Business community concerned about B.C. minimum wage hikeB.C. is set to increase its minimum wage on June 1 to $16.75, making it the second highest in Canada. Some say the near seven per cent increase could be devastating for businesses already struggling with high costs.
-
Maple Leafs down Panthers to avoid sweep and force Game 5The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Florida Panthers in Game 4 on Wednesday night, keeping their season alive.