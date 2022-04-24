Man with gunshot wound dies in hospital, Saskatoon police say

Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a 27-year-old man died after reporting being shot.

Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, the man waved down a police officer and said that he had been shot in the 200 block of Avenue O South, police said in a news release.

Paramedics took the man to hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police consider the death a homicide.

Anyone with any information related to the incident is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.