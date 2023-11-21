Man with loaded firearm arrested following Remembrance Day ceremony: N.B. RCMP

The New Brunswick RCMP says a man with a loaded firearm was arrested following a Remembrance Day ceremony in Hartland.

Sgt. Dan Sharpe and Const. Cassandra Duguay of the West District RCMP were leaving the ceremony when they reportedly saw a suspicious vehicle nearby that was believed to be connected to an unrelated file that is under investigation.

The driver allegedly got out of the vehicle and fled on foot when the officers approached.

Police say Sharpe and Duguay, who were outfitted in ceremonial Red Serge, apprehended the man who was carrying a loaded firearm.

The 37-year-old man was arrested and later released from custody.

He is scheduled to appear in Woodstock provincial court on Feb. 13, 2024.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

