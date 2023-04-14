Man with loaded handgun, nearly 500 bullets arrested in Saanich

A 57-year-old man is facing multiple weapons charges after he was arrested Tuesday in Saanich with a loaded handgun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Saanich police were called just before midnight to a report that a man had illegally entered a residential complex in the 4000-block of Shelbourne Street.

The man left the building before police arrived but he was located by a police dog in the 4000-block of Cedar Hill Road.

The man was arrested and a search of his bag turned up nearly 500 rounds of 9-millimetre and .22-calibre ammunition, Saanich police said in a release Thursday.

Officers found a loaded .22-calibre revolver on the ground nearby that contained bullets matching those in the man's bag, police said.

Investigators say the gun was stolen during a 2021 break-in in Port McNeill, on northern Vancouver Island.

"The [integrated canine service] officer and his partner, Police Service Dog Hitch, demonstrated their ability to secure important evidence from this scene in a very quick manner," Const. Markus Anastasiades of the Saanich police said in a statement.

"Without their assistance, this loaded firearm could have ended up in the wrong hands, with the potential for serious consequences."

Raymond Beaton appeared in court Wednesday and was charged with possession of a restricted firearm while prohibited from possessing one; possession of a weapon obtained by crime; possession of a restricted weapon; and possession of a restricted weapon with ammunition, according to police.