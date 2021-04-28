Man with over 70 criminal convictions arrested hours after release in Victoria

Victoria police say a man with a lengthy criminal history, including violent convictions, was arrested just hours after he was released on probation in Victoria on Tuesday.

Police say the man was released on conditions around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

"Officers had significant public safety concerns about the man’s likelihood to reoffend given his lengthy and violent criminal history," said police in a release Wednesday.

According to VicPD, the man has more than 70 criminal convictions, including unprovoked and random assaults, assaults with a weapon, assaulting causing bodily harm, assaulting a police officers, robbery, weapons possession, uttering threats and many breaches of release conditions.

"Notably, the man injured several correctional facility staff with a makeshift weapon in 2019, and violently assaulted a stranger who confronted him for trying vehicle door handles in a parking lot in 2020," said Victoria police.

Given the man's criminal history, police say they closely monitored him after his release.

Less than two hours after his release, police say that officers witnessed him breaching several probation conditions and promptly arrested him in the 800-block of Johnson Street without incident.

Police say he was held in VicPD cells Tuesday.