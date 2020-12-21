A man has been charged after he allegedly brandished a pickaxe while confronting someone who was displaying an anti-COVID-19 vaccine sign.

According to a news release, it happened in a parking lot around Weber Street North and Bridgeport Road East in Waterloo on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene, found the suspect in the area and placed him under arrest.

The accused, 49, was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was not publicly identified.

He's scheduled to appear in court in late January.