Man with rifle arrested in parking lot of Winnipeg mall: police

Winnipeg police officers have pressed charges in two separate gun-related incidents this week, including arresting a man with a rifle at a Winnipeg mall.

According to police, the first incident took place as part of its April 2022 investigation into a known drug trafficker who was “conducting illegal activity” in the city.

Officers with the guns and gangs unit investigated and got a search warrant for a home in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue.

Investigators searched the home on Tuesday and arrested two men: William Sinclair, 27, and Calvin Waditaka, 24.

While at the home, police seized a 9 mm handgun with various ammunition, 40 grams of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $4,000, packaging material and drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects are facing charges including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The second incident, which is unrelated to the first, took place on Wednesday at 9 p.m., when the security staff at the Garden City Shopping Centre asked someone to leave because the mall was closing.

During this interaction, police said the suspect exposed a rifle hidden in his waistband. The suspect then ran away and security got in touch with police.

Officers quickly found the suspect in the parking lot and took him into custody.

Evan Daniel Abraham, 27, has been charged with possession of a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The suspects in both incidents were taken into custody.