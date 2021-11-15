Man with suspended licence drives to Guelph police station, gets arrested again
Guelph police have arrested a man for driving with a suspended licence after he pulled up to their station on Saturday.
Officials say a 19-year-old Hamilton man showed up just before 11 a.m. to collect a release form to get his vehicle out of impound.
The vehicle had been seized for seven days on Oct. 29 after the man was charged with impaired driving. His licence was also suspended on that day for three months.
The October arrest came one day after the man's licence had been reinstated from a July arrest in Hamilton for impaired driving.
The 19-year-old was charged on Saturday for driving while suspended. While the vehicle that had been impounded in October was released, the vehicle the man drove to the station in was seized for a week.
The man is set to appear in a Guelph court in mid-January.
