Man with sword hidden in overalls arrested in downtown Guelph

A Guelph man is facing weapons charges after he was seen waving around a sword on Thursday.

In a media release, Guelph police said officers were dispatched to Macdonell and Carden Street around 7:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man with a sword concealed in his overalls.

Police arrested and searched him, finding two small containers of suspected fentanyl.

The 25-year-old Guelph man is now charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a controlled substance and several counts of breaching court orders.