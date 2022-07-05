Man with taser faces multiple drug and weapon-related charges

A Windsor man is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly found in possession of a taser and fentanyl, police say.

Police were called to the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue Saturday around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a man with a taser.

When officers arrived they found the suspect in possession of the weapon, police quickly arrested the man without incident.

During the arrest, police found a quantity of fentanyl, cash, pepper spray and other “drug paraphernalia” on the suspect.

A 38-year-old Windsor man is facing the following charges:

Possession of prohibited weapon x2,

Possession of scheduled substance x5

Possess weapon while prohibited x12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com