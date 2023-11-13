iHeartRadio

Man with ties to London, Ont. escapes Gaza


People evacuated from Gaza walk on the tarmac after arriving from Egypt at the Baza 90 air force base in Otopeni, Romania, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. A group of 93 Romanian citizens landed at an airbase near Romania's capital on a flight from Egypt after being evacuated from the Gaza Strip. (Source: AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

A London, Ont. woman says her father was one of 234 people with ties to Canada who finally managed to make it out of the Gaza Strip yesterday.

Dalia Salim says her 66-year-old father had tried to leave the war-torn enclave five times before, but was eventually able to cross into Egypt along with another relative who is a U.S. citizen.

Efforts to get Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their families out of the territory have been complicated by regular closures of the Rafah land crossing between Gaza and Egypt, including a two-day shutdown on Friday and Saturday.

Palestinian authorities have released a list of foreigners cleared to cross the border today, but no Canadians are currently included.

