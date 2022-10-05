Man with ties to Moose Jaw currently at large: police

The Moose Jaw Police Service is advising the public of a safety concern, stemming from a wanted man with ties to the city.

Zachery Marckoski, 28, is currently wanted for being at large after he failed to return to a correctional facility in Regina while on statutory release, according to a news release.

Police said Marckoski was spotted in Moose Jaw on Oct. 3 in a vehicle that fled from officers.

Marckoski’s lengthy criminal record includes violence, possession of weapons, dangerous driving and flight from police.

Moose Jaw police listed Marckoski’s criminal record as the reason for notifying the public, the department explained in its news release.

The Moose Jaw Police Service is asking anyone who may have information on Marckoski’s location to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police ask the public not to approach Marckoski if he’s spotted. Instead, residents should immediately call police.