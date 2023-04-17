Man, woman arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicles: Fredericton Police Force
A man and woman are facing charges after police got in a chase with two people driving stolen vehicles earlier this month, a news release from Fredericton Police Force says.
On April 6, police saw a stolen Mercedes and a BMW driving in the Sheffield, N.B., area, the release says.
Officers threw a spike strip, stopped one vehicle and arrested a woman.
Police say the second vehicle’s driver rammed a squad car and tried to get away but was eventually stopped. The man driving was brought into custody.
The release says two guns, a modified .22 calibre rifle and a 20-gauge shotgun, along with some crystal meth, were found in the vehicle driven by the man.
Victoria King, 21, of Sheffield has been charged with:
- possession of stolen Property
- flight from Police
- care less storage of ammunition
Codie McNeil, 22, of Minto, N.B., has been charged with:
- possession of stolen property
- assault police officer
- flight from police
- resist arrest
- possession of prohibited firearm in a vehicle
- possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
- possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number
- possession of identity documents
- fail to comply with judge’s release order
- possession of substance (methamphetamine)
King was released on conditions after a bail hearing. She is scheduled to return to court at a later date.
McNeil’s hearing has been adjourned until April 24.