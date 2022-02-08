Man, woman arrested after restricted firearms seized from Cape Breton home: RCMP

Police in Nova Scotia’s Inverness County have arrested a man and a woman for firearms offences.

The Inverness County District RCMP started investigating on Jan. 29 after receiving information that firearms weren’t being safely stored at a home in Glenora Falls, N.S..

Police say a 43-year-old Glenora Falls man was arrested without incident in Mabou, N.S., on Thursday. They then executed a search warrant at a home on Glenora Falls Road.

According to police, a 29-year-old Glenora Falls woman was arrested without incident at the home.

“During the search, police located and seized 11 unrestricted firearms, one restricted firearm, two replica firearms and ammunition,” the Nova Scotia RCMP say in a news release.

The man and woman, who have not been identified, were later released on conditions and will face charges of:

careless storage of a firearm

possession of a restricted firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

tampering with a firearm's serial number

They will both appear in Port Hawkesbury provincial court on March 28 at 9:30 a.m.