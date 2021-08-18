Man, woman charged in death of Saint John cyclist
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Samantha Long
A man and a woman have been charged in the death of a cyclist who was stuck and killed by a vehicle in Saint John, N.B. in late May.
The victim, 62-year-old Philip MacMillan, was hit while cycling on Crown Street on the morning of May 28. He died in hospital a few days later.
The day after the hit and run, Saint John Police Force says an officer on patrol located the vehicle believed to be involved in the incident.
Following further investigation, the force says it is recommending charges against a 23-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man.
Both are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8.
The names of the accused have not been released by police.
