Man, woman dead after shooting in central Newfoundland home, police say
A man and a woman are dead after a shooting Monday at a home in central Newfoundland.
Police said Monday the two were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds after a "double shooting" in the small community of Harris Point, about 40 kilometres north of Gander.
RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland confirmed today the man and woman died from their injuries.
Garland said in an interview the two died on Monday, though she could not provide details about their identities or what happened.
The Mounties say the shooting occurred in the early morning hours, and they say residents should expect a police presence at the house as the investigation continues.
Garland says the office of the province's chief medical examiner is involved in the investigation and there is no concern for public safety.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2022.
