Man, woman face weapons charges after loaded gun seized from Hants County home: N.S. RCMP

The RCMP say a man and woman are facing weapons charges after police seized a loaded gun from a home in Nova Scotia’s Hants County last week.

Police say they stopped a vehicle on Lawrence Road in Newport, N.S., on Thursday, as part of an ongoing firearms investigation.

Two people inside the vehicle were arrested and taken to the West Hants District RCMP detachment, where they were held in custody overnight.

Police then executed a search warrant at a home on Masters Road in Summerville, where they say they seized a loaded and unsecured shotgun, along with ammunition.

Eric Arnold Hubley, 41, of Newport Station and Jessica Lynn Wile, 29, of Summerville, have each been charged with the following offences:

Careless storage of a firearm

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm while knowing its possession is unauthorized

Hubley is also facing two additional charges of breach of a firearms prohibition order.

Hubley appeared in Windsor provincial court on Friday and was released on conditions. He is due back in court on April 19.

Wile was released from custody on conditions. She is also due to appear in Windsor provincial court on April 19.