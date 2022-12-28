Man, woman found dead in vehicle: Bathurst, N.B., police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Natalie Lombard
Police in Bathurst, N.B., say a missing woman has been found dead inside a vehicle along with the body of a man.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Bathurst Police Force said the 38-year-old woman was reported missing on Sunday but say at this time, they believe the deaths were accidental and that foul play is not a factor.
Police say the man was 32-years-old.
Members of the Bathurst Police Force found the two bodies on Tuesday
“Autopsies have been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death. However, at this time, we do believe that it was accidental and that foul play is not a factor,” reads the Facebook post.
The names of the deceased have not been released, and police say the investigation is ongoing.
