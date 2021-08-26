Man, woman from Minto, N.B. charged for several incidents including assault with a weapon

A man and a woman from Minto, N.B. have been arrested and charged in relation to a series of incidents including a break-and-enter and an assault with a weapon in Minto.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., on Aug. 22, police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Duke Street.

While on route, police say members were made aware that the situation had escalated and two individuals armed with a weapon were breaking into the home.

A short time later, a 23-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested, according to police.

Allan Colwell appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court on Wednesday and was charged with:

three counts of assault with a weapon or causing bodily harm

three counts of mischief – exceeding $5,000

two counts of uttering threats

breaking and entering with intent

mischief

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Allan was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court in September.

Becky Colwell also appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court on Wednesday and was charged with:

four counts of assault

two counts of mischief – exceeding $5,000

break and enter with intent

resisting arrest

She was released on conditions and is scheduled to return to court in September.

The investigation is ongoing.