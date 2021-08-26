Man, woman from Minto, N.B. charged for several incidents including assault with a weapon
A man and a woman from Minto, N.B. have been arrested and charged in relation to a series of incidents including a break-and-enter and an assault with a weapon in Minto.
At approximately 3:45 a.m., on Aug. 22, police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Duke Street.
While on route, police say members were made aware that the situation had escalated and two individuals armed with a weapon were breaking into the home.
A short time later, a 23-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested, according to police.
Allan Colwell appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court on Wednesday and was charged with:
- three counts of assault with a weapon or causing bodily harm
- three counts of mischief – exceeding $5,000
- two counts of uttering threats
- breaking and entering with intent
- mischief
- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
Allan was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court in September.
Becky Colwell also appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court on Wednesday and was charged with:
- four counts of assault
- two counts of mischief – exceeding $5,000
- break and enter with intent
- resisting arrest
She was released on conditions and is scheduled to return to court in September.
The investigation is ongoing.