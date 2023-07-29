Man, woman from Owen Sound charged in death of Toronto man
A man and a woman are facing multiple charges in relation to a homicide that claimed the life of a 47-year-old man from Toronto earlier this month.
According to the Owen Sound Police Service, at approximately 11:53 a.m. on July 7, police were called to a residence on 2nd Avenue East where upon arrival, they discovered a deceased man.
The deceased was later identified as 47-year-old Terry Albert Hull of Toronto.
As a result of the investigation, Owen Sound police and OPP have arrested and laid charges against two individuals for their alleged involvement.
A 37-year-old man from Owen Sound has been charged with the following offences:
- Second degree murder
- Forcible confinement
- Firearms regulations
- Point firearm
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession
- Firearm or weapon - possession contrary to prohibition order
A 37-year-old woman from Owen Sound has been charged with the following offences:
- Accessory after fact to murder
- Forcible confinement
- Firearm - unauthorized possession
- Firearm - knowledge of unauthorized possession
- Firearm, weapon, ammunition - careless storage
- Firearm or weapon - possession contrary to prohibition order
Both of the accused have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.