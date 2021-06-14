Man, woman from Winnipeg charged in death of RCMP officer

Two people are facing manslaughter charges in the death of RCMP Const. Shelby Patton.

Patton, 26, initiated a stop with a stolen truck in the town of Wolseley, Sask., around 8 a.m. local time Saturday. He was struck by the vehicle and later died at the scene.

Alphonse Stanley Traverse, 41, and Marlene Velma Louise Pagee, 42, both from Winnipeg are charged with manslaughter, failure to stop after an accident resulting in death, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and breach of undertaking for leaving Manitoba.

They will both appear in Regina Provincial Court on Monday.

According to information provided by Saskatchewan RCMP, the Indian Head detachment received a report that a stolen truck from Manitoba was in Wolseley at 7:04 a.m. Saturday. The complaint was sent to Const. Patton, who headed to the town to investigate the report.

Const. Patton located the truck at 7:50 a.m., and began a traffic stop of Sherbrooke Street near Front Street. It was during the stop, while outside his vehicle, Const. Patton was hit by the truck.

An “urgent dispatch” was sent to the Indian Head detachment. According to RCMP the dispatch mentioned an officer had been hit by a vehicle and was in cardiac arrest.

“Members of the public were on scene and performed first aid until the arrival of EMS and police, but Const. Patton was declared deceased at the scene,” RCMP said in a news release.

A farmer near Odessa reported occupants of a white truck were on his property had stolen one of his trucks at 8:38 a.m.

Officers found the white truck stuck in a muddy field near Francois, roughly a mile from the farmer’s abandoned truck. The suspects fled on foot and were arrested just before 10 a.m.

According to RCMP the scenes in Wolseley and Francis have both been processed.

“We have received an outpouring of support and condolence messages in person, in writing and on social media from across Canada and beyond. These messages help us through this difficult time,” Assistant RCMP Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said. “ I would like to thank everyone who took the time to let us know they share our grief. Our thoughts remain with the family, friends, colleagues and community of Constable Patton. “

Anyone who wants to send condolences to the wife, family, friends and colleagues of Const. Patton can do so on the RCMP website.

RCMP said it has been made aware of a fraudulent GoFundMe page has been created.

“Please do not give money to this account in the name of Sam Joseph or promote this account’s activities. We have advised Go-Fund-Me the account is fraudulent,” Saskatchewan RCMP said.

Anyone in Wolseley who may have witnessed the suspect vehicle, a white Ford F250 pick-up truck, before Const. Patton pulled it over is asked to call Indian Head RCMP at 306-695-5200.