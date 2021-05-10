Man, woman in the Sault charged in hatchet attack

A 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman in Sault Ste. Marie have been charged in connection with a May 7 hatchet attack that sent one victim to hospital.

Sault Ste. Marie Police were called just before 9 a.m. about a report of an assault with a weapon in the 100 block of East Street.

"It’s alleged (the male suspect) struck a male victim with a hatchet several times and pushed a female victim to the ground and hit her while she was on the ground," police said in a news release Monday. "It’s also alleged (the female suspect) struck the female victim with an axe handle and slapped the male victim."

The male victim was taken to hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

"Upon arrival, officers attempted to arrest both of the accused but they both resisted," police said. "Officers were able to gain control of them and they were arrested."

Both of the accused are charged with assault with a weapon causing bodily harm, assault and resisting arrest. The woman is also charged with obstructing police. They were both held for bail court.