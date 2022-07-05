Man, woman released from custody following Falconridge shooting death

Calgary police say a man and woman taken into custody on Monday following a fatal shooting in Falconridge have been released.

Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Falsby Way N.E. shortly before 11 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police say one man was found dead at the scene.

Officers took a man and woman into custody on Monday afternoon, but took to Facebook on Tuesday to share they have since been released.

Neighbours and police say the tactical unit has been called to the house in the past - including one time about a month ago.

An autopsy will be conducted later this week, at which time it's expected the victim's name will be released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.