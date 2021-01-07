Mounties are looking for a homicide suspect after a man and a woman were stabbed to death in B.C.'s Interior.

Creston police say they were called to the Highway 3 pullout near Summit Creek Bridge on Wednesday at about 7 p.m. They received reports of a man and woman in need of medical assistance after they were stabbed by a suspect who then fled in one of the victim's vehicles.

When officers arrived, a 40-year-old man from Calgary was in grave condition. In spite of receiving first aid, he died at the scene.

The second victim, a 25-year-old woman from the West Kootenay, was also seriously injured. She was taken to hospital where she later died.

"This investigation is in its infancy, as major crime investigators and forensic specialists deploy to the area to assist in gathering and analyzing evidence," said Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner in a news release.

"Investigators have reason to believe the suspect and the victims were known to one another."

Mounties later found the stolen vehicle about 70 kilometres west, near Salmo. The suspect, however, is still at large.

Anyone with information should contact Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.