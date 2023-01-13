Man wounded by gunshot in Timmins, police investigating

Timmins police say a man was shot and wounded Thursday evening.

In a news release Friday, police said the shooting took place at an Elm Street South apartment building.

“Investigation revealed that a male person sustained a gunshot wound,” the release said.

“The victim was transported to hospital by EMS where he continues to be treated for his injuries.”

The investigation is being led by the criminal investigation division and the forensic identification unit.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 705-264-1201.

To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stopper tip line at 1-800-222-8477 or online.