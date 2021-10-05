Mandated measures driving up vaccinations in Nova Scotia

There was a long line-up by midday at Tuesday's drop-in vaccine clinic in in Spryfield, with some neighborhood residents waiting to get their second dose, and others getting their first.

Jamie Brown was in line to get his second dose of Pfizer. His first was last month.

"I want to get back to going to the gym, playing sports, going grocery shopping, you know," he says, "the basic necessities of human interaction."

Jamie Downey and Kadeshia Colley dropped by to get their first shots.

"I want to be able to go places, and be able to travel," says Downey, "so I had to come over here and take a big step to do this."

Colley says she's been nervous to get vaccinated but decided to come to the mobile clinic on Tuesday. "It's for us to be healthy and safe," adds Colley, "and to increase the numbers that we have with the people that are already vaccinated."

That number has gone up slightly since the province began requiring proof of vaccination for some activities, such as eating in restaurants and going to gyms, on Monday.

The percentage of fully vaccinated Nova Scotians is at 75.4 per cent as of Tuesday, up 0.2 per cent from the previous day.

With government mandating immunization for certain groups by the end of November as well, that number should increase.

Those groups include healthcare workers, paramedics, teachers, long-term care and home-care workers.

As of Monday, corrections workers and staff at child-care centres were also added to the list.

Donna Buckland owns the Giant Steps Children's Centres. She says she hasn't had any staff resist the idea of mandated vaccination.

The children at her daycare centres, are typically under five years old, and cannot be vaccinated.

"So the staff that work with them if they're protected it just gives them that extra layer," she says.

But there are groups not under any kind of vaccine mandate at the moment, such as the 3,937 people who work forthe city of Halifax -- including police officers and firefighters.

The city says mandating those workers, is up to the province.

"The municipality will not mandate vaccines for municipal employees at this time," says municipal spokesperson Klara Needler, "this decision will be reassessed as necessary and in alignment with public health."

When asked why Halifax firefighters and police officers were not included in the province's vaccine mandate, a spokesperson with the Department of Health and Wellness would only provide an email statement, stating that Nova Scotia's mandatory vaccine policy is "focused on group settings where employees interact with vulnerable Nova Scotians, including seniors in long-term care homes and young children who can't be vaccinated."

Communications advisor Marla MacInnis continues" "We're starting with these groups and if we need to expand, or if there's a good reason to expand, we will."

The province's civil servants are also not under a vaccine mandate so far, but the Public Service Commission confirms that something is in the works.