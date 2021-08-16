Mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy adopted by Western Hockey League
When the Prince Albert Raiders and Saskatoon Blades take the ice this fall, all players and staff will have to be vaccinated.
On Monday, the Western Hockey League announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for all roster players, officials and hockey operations staff.
“Effective immediately, all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff and other team and WHL office personnel along with officials must be fully vaccinated with a Health Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the start of the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season, the league said in a news release.
The WHL regular season begins Friday, Oct. 1. .
The policy will apply to players, general managers, scouts, trainers , equipment consultants and both on and off-ice officials.
“The health and safety of our players and staff continues to be the number one priority for the WHL,” said WHL Commissioner Ron Robison in the release. “The policy is designed to further protect our players and staff in the WHL from the potential risk of exposure to COVID-19.”
The league is also recommending that players reside in billet households where all eligible individuals are fully vaccinated.
