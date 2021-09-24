Mandatory vaccination coming for London transit drivers
All London Transit Commission (LTC) drivers will need to be fully vaccinated or provide proof of an exemption by Nov. 12.
An LTC staff report filed for next Wednesday indicates anyone who is not vaccinated or does not have an exemption could face corrective or disciplinary action.
The Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination Policy also applies to contractors or consultants working for the LTC or in an LTC facility.
Those with an exemption may be required to undergo regular testing, but no decision has yet been made on the frequency that will be required.
LTC Commissioner Sheryl Rooth has requested that the vaccine policy also apply to all commissioners, but the report states no decision will be made until there is direction from the commission.
The LTC had already installed barriers on buses to help protect drivers, as well as requiring that both drivers and passengers be masked. The installation of on-board air purification systems is expected to be complete by the end of October.
All LTC employees must inform the commission of their current vaccination status by Oct. 8.
