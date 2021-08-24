Mandatory vaccine rules likely to standup in court: Employment lawyers
Two Canadian employment lawyers tell CTV News mandatory vaccine policies will be difficult for people to fight.
“Employees are unfortunately going to have to get vaccinated in order to return to work,” says Athan Makrinos.
Makrinos says employers are within their rights and are legally bound to provide a safe work environment.
“They could be liable for millions and millions in damages if they don’t (and an employee gets COVID from the workplace),” adds lawyer Howard Levitt.
Both acknowledge that COVID is a new crisis, and none of the vaccine policies have yet been challenged in court.
However, they both say they are confident an employee would not be successful if they tried to fight for severance pay or to be reinstated, if they lose their job over vaccine status.
“Individuals who do not have a medical or religious bona fide reason for not receiving the vaccine will not meet success, should they escalate this to an actual, real grievance,” says Makrinos.
Levitt adds the number of Canadians who will qualify for a medical or religious exemption is extremely low
-
Emergency room closures causing concern for Assiniboia residentsMultiple closures of the emergency room at an Assiniboia, Sask. hospital over the past month have caused concerns for some residents.
-
Clean slate for construction: Saint John council gives green light for developmentThe site of the former Woolworth’s department store in uptown Saint John has been cleared and the property is now a clean slate ready for construction, which the developer says could begin soon.
-
Three-quarters of Saint John businesses surveyed not in favour of vaccine passports: ChamberA survey of over 1,000 businesses in the Saint John region shows the majority are against some type of vaccine passport for their customers.
-
Nova Scotia Teachers Union voices concerns over province's back-to-school planStudents, teachers and parents in Nova Scotia now have a better idea of what to expect when classes resume in two weeks.
-
Orangeville man charged with an indecent act, resisting arrestDufferin provincial police charged a man following complaints about his behaviour in Orangeville.
-
Ornge air ambulances called to two serious collisions in Ottawa TuesdayOrnge air ambulances were called to two serious collisions in Ottawa Tuesday afternoon.
-
No regrets: Former Sudbury doctor who served in Afghanistan reflects on the return of the TalibanAs the tragedy unfolds in Afghanistan, a former Sudbury doctor who served on the frontlines in the war against the Taliban says he is still proud of his and Canada's efforts to bring peace to the war-torn nation.
-
Removal of Highway 3 bypass designation to open up Elgin County housing, industry growth opportunitiesMPP Jeff Yurek joked that 'I wasn't even born yet' when a section of land in Elgin County was designated as restricted by the Ministry of Transportation.
-
Nova Scotians react to easing of school restrictionsSchools in Nova Scotia appear to be set to return to a pre-Covid-19 state of normalcy.