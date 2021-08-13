Mandatory vaccines required at Georgian College

Georgian College is the latest post-secondary institution requiring COVID-19 vaccines.

The college announced Friday that all Georgian students and employees who access any college campus or location need to be vaccinated.

The first dose of a Health Canada or World Health Organization approved vaccine will be required by Sept. 7, and a second dose to ensure complete vaccination will be required by Oct. 18.

The college will be releasing the vaccination policy shortly. It will also address the issue of visitors attending any of their campuses or locations.

President and CEO of Georgian College Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes said “Throughout the pandemic, while maintaining delivery of our programs both on and off campus, Georgian has been committed to the health and safety of our students and employees. It’s driven our decisions from the very beginning and this decision is no different.” West-Moynes went on to say “We know widespread vaccination is our best strategy for a safe and more rapid return to on-campus life and I’m committed to doing everything we can to make that return a reality for our students and employees. As an academic institution, we also understand our role and responsibility for the greater good and our commitment to protecting the health and safety of the communities we are so fortunate to be a part of and cherish.”

The college says it is working with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to host on-campus vaccination clinics. Details, locations and dates will be made public as soon as possible.

Earlier this month, the college said vaccinations were required for anyone living on campus.

In July, the Ministry of Colleges and Universities told post-secondary institutions that classes would return without capacity limits or physical distancing. The ministry advised schools to have a plan for how learning would continue if there are COVID-19 outbreaks.

Students have been on campus for classes at Georgian College since July 2020. MCM Manager, Communications Kim Garraway tells CTV News 35-40 per cent of Georgian College students are resuming on-campus classes on Sept. 7.

Meanwhile, Lakehead University in Orillia says that vaccinations will not be required for students on campus, but will require students living in residence to be vaccinated.