Mangiapane gifted loaf of bread before teeing off at Calgary Italian Open

It makes perfect sense that Andrew Mangiapane would be the next member of the Calgary Flames to partner with the Calgary Italian Open.

After all, the forward's last name is literally Italian for "eat bread."

His former teammate Mark Giordano had been a part of the event in the past.

Before heading to the first tee at the golf tournament on Monday, Mangiapane was gifted with a loaf of bread with the number 88 on it – the same number the 27-year-old wears on his jersey.

"The loaf of bread is pretty cool," he said. "I might have to take a few home with me after the round today."

The Calgary Italian Open tournament is held annually at the Cottonwood Golf and Country Club in an effort to raise money for Calgary and area children and senior-focused not-for-profit agencies.

SHOULDER SURGERY

Mangiapane just arrived back in Calgary on Sunday.

He says he hasn't been able to get in as many rounds of golf as he would've liked this summer due to the shoulder surgery he had after last season finished.

"The medical team and the surgeon are saying that it looks great, but it might affect my golf game a little bit," he said.

REGAIN HIS SCORING TOUCH

Last season was tough for Mangiapane. He went from scoring 35 goals a couple of seasons ago to just 17 in 2022-23.

Now that his surgery has come and gone, Mangiapane says he's confident that he can regain his scoring touch.

"I don't see any reason why I can't get back to that, or, you know, do better."

"I've done it in the past and I think for me, I've just got to go out there and play my game, be tenacious and hard working and I think the scoring opportunities and goals will come for me."

FAMILIAR WITH HUSKA

It was another off-season of big changes with the Calgary Flames.

Brad Treliving and Darryl Sutter are out, replaced by Craig Conroy and Ryan Huska.

Mangiapane is familiar with Huska and says he thinks the change is for the better.

"I know Huska is going to push us and wants us to give it our all every shift, every time we get out on the ice for a game or practice.

"I had him in Stockton so I know what he's about. He's an honest, hard-working coach, so he expects that out of all of his players and that's how we have to be."